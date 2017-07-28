Didn't expect 'Hawayein' to become huge so quickly: Pritam

Popular music composer Pritam Chakraborty says he did not expect the latest song "Hawayein" from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Jab Harry Met Sejal" to gain popularity so "quickly" after its release.

Sung by Arijit Singh, the song was released on Wednesday and became the most streamed track within 24 hours of its release on YouTube after being viewed 9,808,829 times, read a statement from Sony Music India.

"When we released the song, I didn't know it would become so huge so quickly. Before I even knew it, I was told that it had crossed these massive numbers. I am extremely happy. Thank you for all the love," Pritam told.

Hailing the popularity of the track, Sanujeet Bhujabal, Marketing Director at Sony Music India, said: "This is a never-heard-before phenomenon and we are delighted we were able to achieve it. This song was a blockbuster on-arrival and the beautiful lyrics and the melody stays with you long after you are done listening. We are extremely proud of what we have been able to achieve. It's a team effort."

Also featuring actress Anushka Sharma, "Jab Harry Met Sejal" is slated to release on August 4.

