David Bowie wins top honours at Brit Awards

David Bowie was posthumously awarded two of the biggest prizes at the 37th Brit Awards - British Album of the Year and British Male Solo Artist for his mournful swansong, 'Blackstar'.

The singing great, who died of cancer in January 2016, beat 1975, Michael Kiwanuka, Kano and Skepta to win British Album of the Year award at the ceremony, which is UK's biggest music awards show.

Noel Gallagher announced the winner and presented the award to David's son, director Duncan Jones.

"I lost my dad last year but I also became a dad. And I was trying to work out what I would want my son to know about his grandad. He's always been there supporting people who think they are a little bit strange or different so this award is for all the kooks and all those who make the kooks. Thanks BRITs," Duncan said.

David won the British Male Solo Artist award, beating Craig David, Skepta, Kano and Michael Kiwanuka and Michael C Hall accepted the gong on his behalf from presenter Zane Lowe.

Speaking about the icon, Michael - who starred in 'Bowie's "Lazarus" musical - quipped that he wouldn't have attended the BRITs even if he was alive.

"If David Bowie could be here tonight, he probably wouldn't be here tonight. But I am here tonight on behalf of his family to accept this testament to a man beholden to nothing but his own imagination," he said.

One Direction won the British Video award, and Liam Payne accepted on behalf of the group, who are currently on hiatus.

"This is amazing, thank you so much. We cannot believe we are still winning things like this. We are taking some time out to do our solo stuff but One Direction is who we are and who we always will be. This one is for you," Payne said.

Meanwhile, Little Mix dedicated their British Single of the Year award at the BRITs to their exes.

The girlband - comprised of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall - won for "Shout Out To My Ex" and thanked their own past loves in their acceptance speech.

Jade said, "Thank you so much. We honestly didn't think we were gonna get it, we were just sat there chinwagging. We'd like to thank our label Sony, Syco, Simon (Cowell), our amazing A&R, our management, and us girls, because if it wasn't for our friendship, we wouldn't still be going.

"And lastly cheers to our exes for helping us to do an amazing song, this one's for you lads." .