Dating has nothing to do with age: Jennifer Lopez

Singer Jennifer Lopez says she doesn't just date younger guys and is fine with romancing anyone.

While talking at the The Ellen DeGeneres Show the 47-year-old singer said that age doesn't matter to her if she like the person.

"First of all, stop! I don't date younger men. I don't think men have to be younger. It's not about that. I just meet people, and if I go out with them, I go out with them. And if I like them, I like them, and if I don't, I don't. It's about the person, you know what I mean? It's about who they are. It has nothing to do with age!" Lopez said.

The 47-year-old singer, who previously dated her backup dancer Casper Smart, 29, was recently rumoured to be dating R&B singer Drake, 30 and despite numerous pictures of them cuddling up to each other being posted online, she refused to divulge whether they were in a relationship.

"We did a song together. We were not writing a song right at that moment. We were just hanging out. Actually he sent me a song that he wanted me to be on, and then I got on the song, and yeah, we have a song together," she said.