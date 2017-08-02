Composing music for global films is exciting: Atif Afzal

Music composer and playback singer Atif Afzal, who forayed into the German musicals with soundtrack in the German TV movie Gift, says the experience of working for a global film, a different language and market is exciting.



Gift is a pharma thriller directed by German director Daniel Harrich.



"Composing music for global films is exciting as it is very different to our Indian music. The song Jind Mahi, which is a special one because to blend a Punjabi song with a German movie was challenging yet fun. The movie 'Gift' opened new doors for me as I signed another European movie 'Then a Hero Comes Along' which I am kicked about," Afzal said in a statement.



Gift is based on creating awareness about counterfeit medicines and drugs safety in India, primarily in the slums of Mumbai.



The film features German actors Heiner Lauterbach, Luise Heyer, Julia Koschitz, Maria Furtwangler and Indian actor-producer Arfi Lamba.



The movie was released last month in Germany, Switzerland and Austria.



Apart from international movies, Afzal's upcoming Indian projects include DNA of Love starring Adhyayan Suman and Charandas Chor directed by Shyam Maheshwari (writer of film M.S.Dhoni).