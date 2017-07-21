Coconut water helps Robbie Williams stay young

Singer Robbie Williams says he uses fermented coconut water face masks to stay looking young on tour.



Williams, 43, is currently on his 'Heavy Entertainment Show Tour' of Europe and has been pictured with a gleaming complexion.



He has admitted to having Botox and fillers in the past and it had been speculated that he'd had some more cosmetic help to look young but the pop star has in fact been relying on DHC Bio Cellulose masks, which are made with the natural ingredients, to stop the rigours of the road from showing on his skin.



Williams revealed his beauty secret in a new video blog entitled "Vloggie Williams" in which he addresses his fans whilst wearing one of the facial masks, a look reminiscent of movie slasher Michael Myers from the 'Halloween' series, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



"Being this beautiful doesn't come natural, there's a lot of hard work that goes into it. I put face masks on and I know they look super-weird and sort of like, 'I'm coming to kill you', but the masks feel great on and your skin gets to hydrate. If I still lived in Stoke-on-Trent then this could not happen," he said.