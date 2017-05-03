Christina Aguilera's music was like therapy, says Anne-Marie

Pop singer Anne-Marie says Christina Aguilera's music was like a therapy and helped her deal with the nasty comments people made about her looks.

The 26-year-old singer says Aguilera's 2002 LP Stripped taught her not to take critics too seriously, reported Contactmusic.

“I've had to learn not to read all the bad comments, or if you do try and not take it into your soul, body, brain and heart. I used to get so many nasty comments when I cut my hair short, and it upset me, but now it does not affect me.

“Music and lyrics really helped me out, Christina Aguilera's words; that entire Stripped album was so powerful for young women. It taught me so much, and the album was so relevant,” Marie says.

The Ciao Adios hitmaker is currently supporting Ed Sheeran on the last few dates of his world tour in the UK, and watching him perform, she realised that she joined music to have fun.