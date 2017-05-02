Cheryl, Liam Payne name son Bear

Singers Cheryl and Liam Payne have named their five-week-old son Bear.

According to one of their friends, the couple was not able to decide a name for their son for sometime, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Liam and Cheryl couldn't decide on a name for ages and kept toing and froing between options," the friend said.

"But they both loved Bear and settled on it a few days ago. Despite the sleepless nights, the couple are completely smitten with little Bear," the friend added.

The couple will we using Liam's surname, so their son will be known as Bear Payne.