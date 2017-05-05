Cher to receive Icon Award at Billboard Music Awards

Singer Cher is set to receive the Icon Award at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, where she will also take to the stage to perform Believe.

It will mark her first awards-show performance in over 15 years.

The 70-year-old singer will be presented with the honour when she attends the star-studded ceremony in Las Vegas on May 21, reported Billboard magazine.

The Icon Award marks Cher's third BMA win, after she previously secured the gongs for Single of the Year for "Believe" in 1999, and for Dance/Club Play Artist of the Year in 2002.

In 1999 she was also nominated for Top Female Artist and Female Hot 100 Artist of the Year.

"I'm honoured to receive the 2017 Billboard Music Awards ICON Award and take the stage to celebrate my love of music with my fans," Cher said in a statement.

"Seeing so many powerful artists - especially female artists emerge and take their place in history through the years has been incredible. I'm honoured to be amongst the previous ICON Award winners and to celebrate this milestone achievement by performing Believe on the show."

The Icon Awards has previously been presented to Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Neil Diamond among others.