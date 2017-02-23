Celine Dion feels 'stronger' since husband's death

Singer Celine Dion feels "stronger" since the death of her husband Rene Angelil.

Angelil, a talent manager, passed away in January 2016 at the age of 73 after having suffered from throat cancer since 2013.

Dion, 48, feels her late husband will "always be with" her, and now she feels like the "leader of the family".

"When he left, he came inside of all of my kids' hearts and mine, he gave the rest of his 50 percent for me to be complete, to continue the rest of my life, to feel strong and to believe that I can still do this and he will always be with me," Dion told etonline.com.

"I feel stronger. He gave me the rest of him. I feel stronger, I step forward. I say what I mean, I mean what I say. I stand up for my kids and I feel like I'm the leader of the family," she added.

