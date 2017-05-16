Camila Cabello announces debut solo album

Former member of Fifth Harmony Camila Cabello has announced her much-anticipated debut solo album.

The singer took to social media to announce the album titled The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving and her debut solo single I Have Questions.

“The story behind the album starts with the second song that you'll hear called I have questions which I started in a hotel bathroom on tour a little over a year ago. I was completely broken during that time, I was in the kind of pain that's uncomfortable to talk about, and it was the kind of chapter you never want to read out loud.

“I couldn't write another song for 6 months because writing meant I had to feel everything, and I wasn't ready to do that yet,” Cabello, 20, wrote.

Cabello, who announced her departure from Fifth Harmony in December, called the album “the story of my journey from darkness into light, from a time when I was lost to a time when I found myself again.”

“I Have Questions” will release on May 19.