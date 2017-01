Singer Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari is reportedly using her to raise his own profile.

"Sam is only out to make a name for himself. Britney should be careful," a source told okmagazine.com.

The source says that Asghari earlier dated Cuban-born singer Mayra Veronica for the same reason.

"He met Mayra by starring in her music video too. He craves the spotlight and is happy to use anyone who'll help him get it."

Spears met Asghari while filming her "Slumber Party" music video.