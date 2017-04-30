Billy Ray Cyrus is changing his name

Singer Billy Ray Cyrus has decided to legally change his name.

The Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker is changing his name to Cyrus later this year and will only release music under his new moniker, reported RollingStone.

"After August 25th, I will be the artist formerly known as Billy Ray. I'm just going by my last name Cyrus.

"I always went by Cyrus, and I begged Mercury Records to call me Cyrus in the beginning because that's what I was comfortable with. I'm going to the hospital where I was born in Bellefonte, Kentucky, and legally changing my name," he says.