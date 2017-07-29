Ashaji always ahead of her time, says singer Hariharan

Celebrated singer Hariharan says that he uses the digital platform and social media to reach out to maximum people with his music but when it comes to staying relevant with times, veteran singer Asha Bhosle manages to do that successfully.

The singer, who was present here on Saturday at the inaugural event of an Apple Store iAzure here in Bandra, the Padma Shri recipient told said: "Ashaji is always ahead of times and today she is inaugurating this store, it's amazing. Even I use social media and digital platform for my music but I do not stay online all the time."

The evening was graced by many celebrities including actors Rishi Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Padmini Kolhapuri, Poonam Dhillon, Soni Razdan, politician Raj Thackeray and Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali, who came with her daughter Sara.

Asked if she uses any Apple product, the "In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke" crooner said: "Yes, I am using iPhone 6 Plus and waiting for iPhone 8! Time has changed and these days kids are always listening to music online, they prefer downloading rather than collecting CDs. It is all good as long as they are connected to music and downloading from the right platform."