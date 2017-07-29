Always wanted Nicki my whole life: Meek Mill

Rapper Meek Mill admits split from rapper Nicki Minaj left him heartbroken, and that he always wanted her.



She confirmed their break-up in January, after almost two years of dating.



Speaking about his new album, titled Wins and Losses, the rapper admitted to a radio station that getting with the award-winning rapper had been a life-long goal.



"It was a win. I got Nicki when I was… like I came up. I always wanted Nicki my whole life. I use to talk…remember I had the rap about it. I bagged that. So that was a win of course", he said.



Asked how he felt following their split, he said: "Of course breaking up with anyone you love is a loss. Period. Game time. Want me to make up a lie or something? It's so easy to tell the truth now," he said.