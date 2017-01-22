Adele to perform at 59th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony

British singer-songwriter Adele will perform at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

The "Rolling in the Deep" crooner will sing a song from her third album "25", which broke first-week sales records in multiple countries including the US and Britain, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Last year, a musical mishap interrupted Adele's 2016 Grammys performance of "All I Ask" as a microphone repeatedly hit the strings of the on-stage piano.

Though she could handle the interruption, the incident left her an emotional wreck.

Putting her disastrous performance behind, the 28-year-old singer will join John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban for this year's event.

Nominated for five Grammys this year, the singer is up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for "25".

In addition she has been nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Hello".

This year's list of nominees is led by singer Beyonce Knowles with nine nominations including Album of the Year for "Lemonade" as well as Song of the Year and Record of the Year for "Formation".

The visuals of the album, which debuted on HBO and earned four Emmy nominations, is also up for Best Music Film.

Also in the running are Rihanna and rappers Drake and Kanye West. The two rappers are vying for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song titles.

Meanwhile, the Barbadian singer's "Work" is pitted against singer Knowles's "Formation", Adele's "Hello", Lukas Graham's "7 Years" and Twenty One Pilots' "Stressed Out" in the Record of the Year category.

The 59th Grammy Awards will be hosted by James Corden from the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

