Singer Adele chose the look of an old lady to celebrate her 29th birthday.



Adele turned 29 on Friday. She took to Twitter to thank her fans for their wishes on her birthday, reports aceshowbiz.com.



In some of the images that she shared over social media, the "Hello" hitmaker can be seen sporting frizzy gray hair and more wrinkles than usual. She donned a pink cardigan and spectacles in one of the photographs.



"Nearly 30! Thanks for the well wishes. See you soon x," Adele wrote in the caption.