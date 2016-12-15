Adele's the only one I need to sell more records than: Sheeran

Singer Ed Sheeran finds Hello songstress Adele his biggest competitor and he said, "she's the only person I need to sell more records than".

The 25-year-old singing sensation revealed that he has set Adele as his benchmark to become the best-selling music artist, reported Contactmusic.

"Adele is the one person who's sold more records than me in the past ten years. She's the only person I need to sell more records than," Sheeran told GQ magazine.

"That's a big feat because her last album sold 20 million.

But if I don't set her as the benchmark then I'm selling myself short."