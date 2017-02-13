Adele restarts George Michael Grammys tribute post sound issues

Adele apologised to fans as she restarted her George Michael tribute during the live telecast of the Grammy Awards after battling sound issues.

The soul superstar was invited to honour the memory of the late "Faith" hitmaker, and took the stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to perform a reworked version of George's 1996 song Fast Love.

However, Adele was hit with sound problems moments into the performance and halted the music.

"I know it's live TV, I'm sorry, I can't do it again like last year," she said, referring to the audio issues which almost derailed her 2016 Grammys rendition of All I Ask

After letting slip an expletive, which producers managed to censor just in time for the live broadcast, Adele continued, "I'm sorry for swearing, and I'm sorry for starting again...

I'm sorry, I can't mess this up for him.

"Can we please start again? I'm sorry, I'm really sorry."

The singer looked disappointed in herself for the tribute setback, but the star-studded crowd made it clear Adele had their