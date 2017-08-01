Adele does charity work on music break

Singer Adele has been focusing on her charity work during her music break. She visited an education centre in west London to meet disadvantaged youngsters.



The 29-year-old was attempting to keep a low profile during her charity visit, but excited fellow volunteers at IntoUniversity couldn't resist sharing some photographs of her over social media.

Adele chatted to volunteer Padrinio Blaque, who later tweeted: "Wow. I'm still trying to process the fact that I met Adele -- the Adele -- while volunteering for Carnival 2K17."



"Adele has always been very warm-hearted and she cares enormously about making time for people when she can. She's a proud Londoner," a source told The Sun newspaper.



"She's passionate about giving something back, but likes to keep it all low-key," the source added.