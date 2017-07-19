Aaron Carter breaks down over arrest, denies DUI charge

Singer Aaron Carter, who was arrested on the suspicion of driving under the influence as well as possessing marijuana, broke down while addressing the issue and said that he doesn't drink alcohol at all and is ready to give polygraph test.



"Basically, I've been listening to America and Stevie Wonder and the 'O Brother, Where Art Thou' soundtrack," Carter told etonline.com.



"Somebody said I was driving recklessly on the road, that's what the police report said, but the alignment was off on my car, so I went to AutoZone to see if I could do anything about it," Carter explained.



"A motorcyclist reported that I was swerving all over the road, but the alignment was off a little bit on the new tire," he added.



The 29-year-old explained that before his arrest, he and girlfriend Madison Parker were in North Carolina for a club appearance on Friday, and he decided to buy a cheap car to avoid wasting money on rentals.



Carter revealed that the car he bought was in bad shape and that he couldn't even lock the doors, so he guarded his girlfriend in the car throughout the night.



He revealed that after missing his show with rapper Flo Rida in Kansas City in Missouri, he turned around to head to Alabama and that's when he stopped at an AutoZone in Georgia to fix his car alignment after getting a new tire.



The police approached him inside the AutoZone in Georgia.



"They (Police) forcefully grabbed me out, I stepped outside. I said, 'I invoke the right to speak to my attorney,' and they disregarded that, they revoked that immediately. They said, 'Is there anything illegal in the car?'. I said, 'I have marijuana in the car'."



"I kept trying to explain the whole situation to the officer," Carter shared.



"He said, 'You're a professional, right? I'm a professional too, so be quiet.' And then I said, 'OK'."



Carter also claimed that he wasn't under the influence of any alcohol or drugs.



"I do not drink alcohol at all," he added, saying he has a medical condition that prevents him from doing so. However, he admitted he occasionally sips beer.



"I'll occasionally have a sip of a beer or something like that...I have to drink the lightest beer possible that's not hoppy. I don't drink any hard liquor."



Carter said the last time he had smoked marijuana was nine hours earlier before the incident with the police. He said he smokes marijuana for his anxiety, chronic pain and to increase his appetite.



Carter said he's also on pain medication for a jaw injury, which he has since stopped taking, and stressed that he is not taking any other drugs.



"No. Nothing. Zero. I am willing to do a polygraph test...I take Xanax, Propranolol for high blood pressure medication, and I took oxycodones for my mouth."



Carter also vehemently denied smoking meth ever, crack cocaine or heroin. He said his biggest mistake was trying ecstasy "a couple of times" when he was 16 years old.



"I do not drink," he again stressed.



"Hire a polygraph person, a professional. Strap me up," he said.