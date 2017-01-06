  1. Home
  2. Music

AR Rahman to perform in UAE after 7 years

  • IANS

    IANS

    February 15, 2017 | 03:34 PM

Music Director AR Rahman(Photo: Facebook)

Oscar winner A.R. Rahman will stage a live concert in UAE on March 17 after a gap of seven years.

Media house Mathrubhumi Group will host the evene at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

M.V. Shreyamskumar, Director - Marketing and Electronic Media of Mathrubhumi Group, told that they are excited about getting Rahman to perform, especially as he will take to the stage in UAE after so long.

"The show will be staged using the most modern electronic gadgets and would be technically superior," said Shreyamskumar, a former legislator in the Kerala Assembly.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Do you agree with PM Modi's remarks on UP that everything is "down" in the state.

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.