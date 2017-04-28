Justin Bieber doing his own laundry in hotel

Singer Justin Bieber is doing his own laundry while staying at a luxury hotel here.

According to a source, Bieber is staying at Montage Beverly Hills hotel here and hangs his briefs on a rack on the hotel balcony, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In some photographs, Bieber's briefs and T-shirts can be seen hung on the steel rack which he places in his hotel room balcony.

Bieber is reportedly staying full-time at the luxury hotel after moving out of his plush property in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles.

"Bieber partied hard while at the Toluca Lake house and had a number of girls over after nights out, but the property is now back up for rent," the source said.

The source shared that Bieber is "sick of living in huge houses on his own".

