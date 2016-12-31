'I am very emotional'

Playback singer Neha Kakkar, who started her Bollywood innings as a contestant in Indian Idol Season 2, will soon be seen on a judge's chair in reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs on Zee TV. The singer, who had a very fruitful year in 2016, with hit songs like Kar Gayi Chull and Kala Chashma, will judge kids' singing talents along with Himesh Reshamiya.

"It is really a thrilling experience, from a contestant to a judge. However, my first thought was whether I should do it or not, because I think I am myself a kid. But after giving some thought, I decided to take it up as it would be a good experience," said Neha Kakkar.

This is the fifth edition of the singing reality show for kids and auditions in Delhi will take place on 7 January. The show will see kids between 5 and 14 years, participating. To fuel the competitive spirit of kids in schools across the country and give them a chance to get their school's name on the television map, a unique initiative, Represent Your School, has been added to this year's auditions process.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is the first singing talent hunt show that has been credited recognising many talents like Shreya Ghoshal, Kunal Ganjawala, Shekhar Ravjiani, Bela Shende, Sanjivani and Kamal Khan in the last two decades.

Neha Kakkar, who was recently in the Capital for the promotional event, revealed her judging criteria and expectations from kids. "I am looking for a versatile singer, which is very difficult to find. When I was a kid, I used to think that I should sing all sorts of songs, irrespective of their genre. I expect the same from the children ~ they should also be able to sing a dance number or romantic songs."

Apart from talent, Neha is also looking for a singer, who can perform well, as it would give them a bonus point. "One should also perform well. In reality shows, if a participant performs well, he or she is appreciated more," she revealed.

Neha is quite excited as well as nervous judging this show. To have a proper idea, Neha has followed the previous seasons of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs religiously. She thinks it would be quite interesting to judge along with Himesh Reshamiya. "I have been seeing Himesh judging so well. I have watched him in earlier episodes of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. He was really good. When it comes to judging, he is definitely my inspiration. And of course, he is a very good music composer."

The singer started her career in Bollywood in 2008. She has sung several solo and duet songs and come out with many albums. But she is apprehensive about this new role. "It is very tough to judge children, especially when you have to say no to them," Neha said. "I am very emotional; I never know when I start crying on screen along with the kids."

Apart from the show, Neha also spoke about her personal likes. She said most of the songs in her playlist have been sung by Arijit Singh. She wants to sing for Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. "My first love is to sing for Alia Bhatt and then Deepika Padukone. I always wanted to sing for Madhuri Dixit, but now that is not possible because my voice is quite young," she ended.