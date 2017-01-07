A date with music

Starting a new year without a calendar is almost an impossible task. We need it to plan our weeks ahead, if not the days of the current week itself. And if you are a fan of Kishore Kumar, Ashok Kumar, S.D.Burman, Salil Chowdhury, Satyajit Ray, R.D.Burman, Md Rafi, the Amit Kumar Fan Club along with Kumar Brothers Music has released a trip down memory lane with a unique calendar featuring numerous rare photographs of your favourites.

It was in Charulata where Kishore Kumar sang for Satyajit Ray for the first time. “Ami Chini Go Chini Tomare”, the Tagore song earned fame for its simplistic melody and Kumar’s soulful rendition. This calendar starts with a moment from its recording session where Kishore Kumar is seen following Ray’s instruction during recording. Incidentally, the singer did not charge a penny for this song.

Kishore Kumar can also be found in another rare picture holding an umbrella over his head, looking thoughtful. There is one of legendary singer Md Rafi playing the tabla while music composer genius R.D.Burman is seen playing some creative notes on his harmonium.

First of the four months have some rare photographs. R.D.Burman and Amit Kumar teamed up for their debut Bengali non-film song “Kato Din Aar Ebhabe Bose Thaki”, released in 1975. A rare picture from the recording of the song featuring the singer Amit Kumar along with its music composer R.D.Burman in front of microphone at the recording booth is featured in the May-June page. Salil Chowdhury playing the piano is also another ‘feel good’ snap from the same months’ page.

Amit Kumar’s picture as a young boy can be found in July-August months page. The same page also carries a candid moment of Kishore Kumar and Amit Kumar where the senior is holding the junior’s ears during a recording session. It is more of a funny moment, seems carrying a message don’t be naughty, concentrate on song.

Very few know Dadamoni Ashok Kumar the great actor was also a superb painter.

A rare photograph of Ashok Kumar painting is in the September-October months’ page. On the other hand S.D. Burman’s picture from the premier show of Aradhana in Kolkata also can be seen on the same page. Ashok Kumar and S.D.Burman were both born in October.

The calendar ends with two beautiful solo pictures of Kishore Kumar and Amit Kumar. As a whole this presentation is for retro music lovers.

The special ‘retro’ calendar offers eight pages altogether including a cover page followed by information about Amit Kumar Fan Club & Kumar Brothers Music and then pages of rarely seen photographs of the legends from musicologist-researcher Vishwas Nerurkar’s collection.

Amit Kumar and Kishore Kumar, the father-son duo has got much space in this calendar as it is an Amit Kumar Fan Club’s initiative. Amit rendered his debut song under his father’s musical baton while he was just 13-years-old.

The calendar is priced at

Rs 300 and available through

www.amitkumarfanclub.com