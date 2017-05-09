What's the hottest summer fashion?

Summer--it’s all about fashionable apparels. Get ready to wear the hottest trends and flaunt your bold shoulders and sexy abs. If you have missed them last year, take your own crazy twist this season.



From long skirts with voluminous flares, stretchable denim jeans and cotton trousers to fashionable wraparounds, comfy palazzos and tight-fit mini-skirts, off-shoulder crop tops can be worn with everything. Be it red carpet, swanky event or side walk, this is one of the favourite dresses of the celebs this summer. The style is not only 100 per cent home and office friendly but its party friendly too.

Shops are stocked with fresh collection of off-shoulder tops and dresses these days. Go through the collection and pick your taste and style. But, shopping should not be a spur-of-the moment’s decision. Finding the perfect place to shop, looking for shops with the right variety, quality and price is always an arduous task. Be cool! Top trendy places where you can shop for stylish Western wear in Delhi include Lajpat Nagar Central Market, Karol Bagh, Sarojini Nagar market, Rajouri Garden, South Extension Part 1 and 2, Connaught Place, Kamla Nagar, Hauz Khas Village, Khan Market, GK-1, M and N Block Market.



These lanes and by-lanes markets offer new budding designer boutiques, branded showrooms, international brands and many local retail shops that stock a good collection of latest fashion, including off-shoulder tops ranging from Rs.500 to Rs.5,000. It’s better to know what shops to visit. Take help of your friends, relatives and google search engine. These markets offer you some budget shopping too.

Shop bindaas! Later hop into fine eateries. These places are packed with creative cafes, bakeries and restaurants. Delhi metro is a hassle-free mode to reach these shopping destinations. Don’t hesitate to grab this summer bonanza.

Upgrade and flatter yourself with this trendiest and comfortable fashion wear, as comfy clothes can boost your confidence level and enhance your beauty.