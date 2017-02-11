Weekend Special: Yum-Yum Stir Fried Mushroom

Mushrooms are great in vegetables, soups, pizzas, pastas and many more dishes. This weekend cook up a special mushroom dish for lunch or dinner.

Serves: 6; Preparation time: 20 minutes; cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

Mushroom 1 packet (200 grams)

Capsicum 2 (medium)

Baby corns 5

Paneer 100 grams

Onion 2

Garlic paste 1 tsp

Ginger paste ½ tsp

Green chillies 2 (finely chopped)

Tomato 1

Tomato puree 1 cup

Water ½ cup

Oil 1 tbsp

Chilli sauce 2 tsp

Sweet chilli sauce 1 tsp

Vinegar 2 tsp

Tomato ketchup 2 tsp

Corn flour 2 tsp

Salt To taste

Preparation –

Deseed the tomato and finely chop for garnishing.

Dice onions and capsicums.

Cut paneer in cubes of half inch.

Cut musrooms in four pieces.

Boil whole baby corns for 2 – 3 minutes.

Dissolve corn flour in ¼ cup of water.

Deep fry all the vegetables and paneer except baby corns.

Method –

Heat the oil in a pan.

Add ginger garlic paste and cook for a minute.

Add tomato puree and cook for two to three minutes adding salt in it.

Add water and cook for two three minutes more.

Stir in all the sauces and corn flour paste.

Put all the fried vegetables, paneer and boiled baby corns in it and cook for five minutes on a low flame.

Garnish with chopped tomatoes.

Serve hot with any bread or steamed rice.

Mushrooms are good for you. You must include them in your diet at least once a week. Yummy stir fried mushroom – Healthy and delicious.