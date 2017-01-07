Weekend Special: Vegetarian Egg Curry!

Weekend is back! Don’t burn a hole in your pocket with expensive restaurant food this time. Chill at home with home-made food. If you are interested in cooking, don’t bother at all whether you are a good cook or not. Follow this recipe of Vegetarian Egg Curry.

Serves: 6; Preparation time: 30 minutes; Cooking time: 30 minutes



Ingredients:



For veg egg

Paneer 350 grams



White bread 4 pieces (edges removed)



Maida 2 tbsp



Garlic 1 flake



Salt 1 tsp



Oil For frying



For filling

Chana dal ¾ cup



Turmeric powder ½ tsp



Salt ½ tsp



Water For boiling



For gravy

Tomatoes 8 (big)



Onions 2 (medium)



Garlic paste ½ tsp



Ginger paste ½ tsp



Green chilli paste ½ tsp



Coriander leaves 1 tbsp finely chopped)



Salt 1+1/4 tsp



Red chilli powder 1 tsp



Coriander powder 1 tsp



Kasoori methi 1 tsp



Garam masala ½ tsp



Besan 1 tbsp



Cashew nuts 15 (powdered)



Milk 1+1/2 cups



Fresh cream ½ cup



Pure ghee 1 tbsp



Method:



Grate garlic and crumble the paneer. Mix well salt, crumbled bread, paneer and garlic all together.



Wash and soak chana dal for 15 minutes and pressure cook it, adding enough water that gets almost absorbed after boiling it, little turmeric powder and salt.

Drain remaining water if any and mash the boiled dal. Make small round balls of it like egg yolk.



Make little bigger balls of paneer dough. Press and flatten them. Place chana dal ball in the centre and close them giving the shape of egg.



Coat these eggs with maida powder properly.



Heat the oil enough for deep frying. Fry the eggs and drain on kitchen towel.



For the gravy, boil the whole tomatoes in an open deep pan.



Drain the water and grind the boiled tomatoes without adding water.



Sieve them to make a fine puree.



Chop onions and saute adding little oil on low flame till golden. Grind to make a fine paste.



Take another pan. Heat it and put ghee into it.



Saute ginger, garlic and chilli paste till it gets roasted properly.



Saute onion paste till cooked.



Add cashew nut powder, kasoori methi and besan and saute for 2 minutes.



Pour tomato puree in it and let it simmer on low flame for 20 minutes.



Add salt, red chilli powder, coriander powder and one cup of water. Keep stirring on low flame for another 10minutes.



Turn off the gas. Let it get little cool for 10-15 minutes.



Add garam masala, milk and cream into it and blend properly.



At the time of serving, warm the gravy.



Cut the veg eggs length wise into two halves from the centre. They will look like eggs having white edges and yolk in the centre.



Put half cut veg eggs in the warm gravy.



Garnish with fresh coriander leaves.



Cook this dish for fun and family’s health. It makes a fantastic combination with plain roti, lachcha paratha, naan, boiled rice or pulao. You may not find it in majority of the restaurants. Try it this weekend. It’s different!