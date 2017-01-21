Cooking is a great way to unwind on a weekend from a hectic schedule. Enjoy special pakodas this time.

Cooking is a great way to unwind on a weekend from a hectic week. This delightful time on the weekend is full of fun with creativity. There is nothing like eating hot steamy snacks in the freezing weather. The most helpful recipes are the ones that can be prepared in no time and are delicious. This weekend, try making spinach pakodas and add them to your favourite winter recipes. These are simple to cook with very few and inexpensive ingredients.

Serves: 4; Preparation time: 15-20 minutes; Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

Besan 2 cups

Water 1 cup

Spinach 150 grams

Green chillies 2

Garlic 2 flakes

Salt 1 tsp

Red chilli powder ¼ tsp

Eno powder 1 tsp

Oil To fry

Method:

Mix besan and water. Beat well to make a thick and smooth paste.

Chop spinach and green chillies nicely.

Grate garlic flakes.

Add spinach, green chillies, garlic, salt and chilli powder in it. Mix well.

Add eno powder and stir well.

Heat the oil in a pan for deep frying the pakodas.

Take a small table spoon. Fill it with pakoda batter.

Leave this spoon full batter in hot oil.

Repeat the same with rest of the batter.

Turn the high flame low.

Fry them till golden turning their sides frequently on low flame.

Note: Serve them sizzling hot with coriander chutney and tomato ketchup.

For frying, use olive oil instead of any other refined oil to make the snack healthier.

The tasty and crunchy snack is ready.