Weekend Special: Perfect Potato Mushroom Cutlet

  • Deepa Gupta | New Delhi

    January 28, 2017 | 12:38 PM
cutlet

Perfect Potato Mushroom Cutlet (Getty Images)

Weekend relief may be no farther away than your kitchen. Just go with a fab recipe.

If you are a mushroom lover, this is the best season to pick them up for cooking.

Here is a quick recipe of potato mushroom cutlets. They are easy to cook.

Step into the kitchen, gather the ingredients and follow this simple method.

Serves: 4; Preparation time: 20 minutes; Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

Large potatoes               4 (boiled and mashed)

White bread                    4 slices (sides removed and crumbled)

Red chilli powder           ½ tsp

Garam masala                 ½ tsp

Chat masala                     ½ tsp

Amchoor                           A pinch

Salt                                     To taste

For filling –

Mushrooms                     250 grams (finely chopped)

Large Onion                      1 (finely chopped)

Garlic                                  3 cloves (finely chopped)

Green chillies                     2 (finely chopped)

Mint leaves                        ½ cup (finely chopped)

Salt                                   To taste

Butter                                2 tbsp

Oil                                     For frying

Method:

Boil and mash the potatoes.

Mix bread crumbs, salt, chilli powder, chat masala, amchoor powder, garam masala in it.

Knead it properly and keep aside.

Heat butter in a pan.

Saute garlic for a minute.

Saute onion till golden.

Add mushrooms and all spices. Cook till mushrooms are tender and dry.

Divide the potato dough into 12 balls.

Flatten them and fill the mushroom filling in the centre.

Close the edges tight and give a cylindrical shape.

Heat the oil for frying.

Deep fry the cutlets till golden brown.

The star of the winter, veggies taste its best in these cutlets. Serving it is the best idea to make your snack time memorable.

You can make it a healthier recipe by air frying them instead of deep frying.

