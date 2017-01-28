Weekend Special: Perfect Potato Mushroom Cutlet

Here is a quick recipe of potato mushroom cutlets. They are easy to make.

Weekend relief may be no farther away than your kitchen. Just go with a fab recipe.

If you are a mushroom lover, this is the best season to pick them up for cooking.

Step into the kitchen, gather the ingredients and follow this simple method.



Serves: 4; Preparation time: 20 minutes; Cooking time: 15 minutes



Ingredients:



Large potatoes 4 (boiled and mashed)



White bread 4 slices (sides removed and crumbled)



Red chilli powder ½ tsp



Garam masala ½ tsp



Chat masala ½ tsp



Amchoor A pinch



Salt To taste



For filling –



Mushrooms 250 grams (finely chopped)



Large Onion 1 (finely chopped)



Garlic 3 cloves (finely chopped)



Green chillies 2 (finely chopped)



Mint leaves ½ cup (finely chopped)



Salt To taste



Butter 2 tbsp



Oil For frying



Method:



Boil and mash the potatoes.



Mix bread crumbs, salt, chilli powder, chat masala, amchoor powder, garam masala in it.



Knead it properly and keep aside.

Heat butter in a pan.



Saute garlic for a minute.



Saute onion till golden.



Add mushrooms and all spices. Cook till mushrooms are tender and dry.



Divide the potato dough into 12 balls.



Flatten them and fill the mushroom filling in the centre.



Close the edges tight and give a cylindrical shape.



Heat the oil for frying.



Deep fry the cutlets till golden brown.



The star of the winter, veggies taste its best in these cutlets. Serving it is the best idea to make your snack time memorable.



You can make it a healthier recipe by air frying them instead of deep frying.