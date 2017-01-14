Weekend Special: Lip smacking almond paneer curry

Experience the delightful tastes and unique flavour of a healthy vegetarian dish this weekend.

For many of you, cooking may not seem a chore but a fun on weekend. So this time, the kitchen may be the best destination to relax with great aroma and tastes for those who feel this way. Today’s recipe of rich almond paneer is enthralling to start.

Once you overcome the hardest part of cooking that is to initiate the process, the rest will go smooth. With the first bite of this nutritional and yum vegetable, you will experience an unforgettable immense pleasure with contentment.

Serves: 10-12; Preparation time: 20 minutes; Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

Paneer ½ kg

Almonds 25-30

Milk 1.5 cup

Fresh cream 1 cup

Fresh Yogurt 1 cup

Melon seeds 4 tsp

Cashew nuts 20

Green cardamom 4

Garlic 4 Flakes

Ginger 1-inch thick piece

Green chillies 3

Coriander leaves few

Salt 1 tsp

Coriander powder 1 ½ tsp

Kasuri methi 1 tsp

Red chilli powder ½ tsp

Pure ghee 1 tbsp

Method:

Grate garlic and ginger. Chop green chillies and coriander nicely. Grind cardamoms, cashews, melon seeds separately to powder form. Dice the paneer in cubes of one-inch thickness. Soak the almonds for two-three hours and peel them off. Roast them adding little ghee. Beat cream and yogurt separately.

Heat ghee in a pan. Add cardamom powder. Saute for a second on low flame.

Add garlic, ginger and green chilli paste. Keep stirring till it is cooked.

Put half cup of water and let it simmer on low flame. Add chilli powder, coriander powder, kasoori methi and stir for a minute.

Put cashew nut and melon seed powder in it and stir.

Add half cup of water and cook till the masala is thick.

Add beaten curd and salt. Stir well for a minute more.

Add the paneer cubes. Cook for 2 minutes.

Put almonds and mix well. Cook for two-three minutes.

Turn off the gas and let the curry gets cool for 10 to 15 minutes.

Add milk and cream. Stir nicely.

Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with naan, chapatti or paratha.