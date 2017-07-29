Weekend delight: Love-filled Golden Potlis

Whether it’s a weekend or a festival, toast your special joyous or tranquil moments with this love-filled delightful snack.
Everyday is a new day to celebrate, and Golden Potlis is a perfect snack to celebrate the day. Whether it’s a weekend or a festival, toast your special joyous or tranquil moments with this love-filled delightful snack.
Serves: 3 (around 15 pieces), preparation time: 20-25 minutes, cooking time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:for the dough
Maida 1 cup, Semolina ½ cup, Soda-bicarb a pinch, Salt ½ tsp, Oil 1 tbsp, Oil for frying
Filling-
Potatoes 2 (large, boiled and roughly mashed)
Carrots 2 (large, grated)
Peanuts 2 tbsp (roasted and roughly crushed)
Soya sauce 1 tsp
Sugar ½ tsp
Salt ½ tsp
Oil 1 tbsp
Crush together-
Garlic 1 tsp (chopped), Green chilli 1 (chopped), Coriander leaves 1 tsp (chopped), Peppercorn ½ tsp
Method:
Mix all ingredients of dough and make a stiff dough like that for poories, adding water.
For the filling, heat one tablespoon of oil. Add crushed garlic, green chilli, coriander leaves and peppercorn. Saute for a minute.
Add carrots and cook for five minutes stirring it frequently.
Add mashed potatoes, salt, sugar and soya sauce. Cook for another five minutes on low flame.
Add crushed peanuts. Mix well. Remove from fire and keep aside to cool.
Make small balls out of dough and roll them into a diameter of 3’’ with the help of rolling pin.
Put a teaspoon of filling in the centre.
Lift the edges folding them into pleats.
Collect the pleats altogether and press tight at the neck to form a money pouch or potli.
Tie the neck with a thin blade of lemon grass.
Deep fry to golden brown colour.
Serve hot with tomato ketchup and mayonnaise.
Don’t forget to greet your guests with these amazing titbits. This recipe takes a bit of preparation but it is so worth it!