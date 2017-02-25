Weekend Delight: Easy to make Crunchy Carrot Cabbage Sandwich

Crunchy Carrot Cabbage Sandwich! Yes, it's quite a tongue twister. You can try, try again! But cabbage and carrot together make a healthy, crunchy and yummy snack. Sandwich is a popular recipe all around the globe. Easy and quick to make, carry and eat, who doesn’t like it? You may have them at breakfast or make it an evening snack this weekend when you do not want to spend much time in kitchen. Yes, you can have a healthy snack that is delicious in a relaxing way by following this recipe of Crunchy Carrot Cabbage Sandwich.

Serves: 2; Preparation time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

Carrot 1 tbsp (grated)

Cabbage 1 tbsp (grated)

Mayonnaise 1 tbsp

Black pepper powder A pinch

Whole grain sandwich bread 4 slices

Tomato ketchup 1 tbsp

Method:

Grate carrot and cabbage.

Squeeze well their water content.

Add mayonnaise and black pepper powder in it.

Mix all the ingredients well in a bowl with a spoon.

Take the sandwich bread and cut the edges.

Spread a thin layer of the above spread on one side of the two slices.

Join them together keeping one on another in a way that the spread containing pieces face each other.

Cut in triangle shape from the centre.

Serve with tomato ketchup.

This sandwich makes a light, wonderful and hearty snack. Worth a try!