Weekend Delight: Diet Vegetable Kathi Roll

Vegetable kathi roll is a perfect brunch on the weekend. It is a simple yet interesting way to enjoy the flavour of different vegetables by just stuffing them into a whole wheat chapatti. This first meal of the weekend is a great opportunity to soak in some nutrition and health. It is easy and fun to make.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time 20 minutes

Ingredients:

Whole wheat flour 1 cup

Salt to taste

Red capsicum 1 medium

Yellow bell pepper 1 medium

Green capsicum 1 medium

Onion 2 large

Cauliflower 100 grams

Carrot 1 medium

French beans 8

Cottage cheese 100 gram

Garlic 4 cloves

Green chillies 2-4

Coriander leaves few

Red pepper powder ½ tsp

Turmeric powder ½ tsp

Olive Oil 1 tbsp

Hung curd ½ cup

Fresh coriander chutney 4 tsp

Lemon juice 2 tsp

Method:

Add enough water in whole wheat flour to make a tight dough. Keep aside for half an hour in a closed container.

Dice all the vegetables except one onion in small cubes. Dice cottage cheese also in small cubes. Make a paste of garlic and green chillies together. Finely chop coriander leaves. Slice one onion fine in round shape.

Take a big vessel full of water. Put it on fire and give a boil. Put diced carrots, beans and cauliflower in it. Let them boil for two minutes. Turn off the gas and strain the water.

Roast the capsicums and bell pepper directly on high flame from all sides. Let them get cool. Peel off the outer skin and dice the capsicums.

Heat oil in a pan. Put garlic and chilli paste. Saute for a minute.

Add diced onion. Saute till golden brown.

Add all the blanched and roasted veggies, spices and salt.

Let it get cooked for five minutes on low flame.

Add hung curd and diced cottage cheese cubes. Mix well and turn off the gas after two minutes.

Add fresh coriander leaves. The stuffing is ready.

Make four balls out of whole wheat dough. Make round but bigger, thin and soft chapattis.

Spread cooked chapatti on a flat surface. Put a spoon full of fresh coriander chutney in the centre vertically from top to down.

Put the prepared vegetable stuffing on the chutney in a moderate quantity. Neither too less nor too much. The chapatti should get wrapped properly after the stuffing is filled in the centre from top to bottom.

Place a layer of fine onion slices on it.

Squeeze some lemon drops and roll it.

Wrap it with a foil paper sealing the bottom part and leaving the top end open to eat.

Serve it immediately hot with coriander chutney and tomato ketchup.

You’ll relish the taste, health and fun with these home-made diet kathi rolls. They will shatter the idea that whole grains and veggies are boring on the weekends.