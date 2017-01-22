Wear a killer look with dandruff free hairdo

Covering dandruff with hairstyling and using fashioning products does not actually treat it.

Are you hearing up for a party? Are you thinking of a great hairdo for the occasion? Is the thought of spotting dandruff troubling you? In the cold season, the skin dries easily and dry scalp can be quite troublesome. The dry condition can cause dandruff problem for both men and women. Dandruff can spoil that diva look of yours.

Styling up your hair for a killer look can be quite difficult when you have dandruff. It’s like looking in your wardrobe full of party wears and finding nothing to wear.

It is said that dandruff occurs due to seborrheic dermatitis that is isolated to the scalp. Follow this easy haircare tips and get rid of dandruff.

Take out fresh gel from aloe vera leaf. Rub it on the scalp. Let it stand for half an hour. Wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Make a paste of two garlic cloves with little honey. Apply the mixture on the scalp. Leave for 20 minutes. Use a mild shampoo to wash off.

Massage the scalp with warm coconut oil. Leave for an hour before shampooing.

Soak two tablespoons of fenugreek seeds in one cup of water overnight. Blend and make a fine paste. Add two tablespoons of yogurt. Massage the scalp with this mixture and leave for two to three hours. Wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Salt acts as a good scrubber for dry skin. Rub your scalp with it. The dandruff flakes will be cleansed away after shampooing.

Mix one tablespoon of baking soda with half cup of apple cider vinegar. Apply the mixture on the affected skin. Leave for 10 minutes. Rinse with normal water.

Warm tea tree oil mildly. Give a massage to your scalp. Wear a shower cap. Leave overnight. Wash with a mild shampoo.

After shampooing, rinse your hair with an alcohol based mouthwash to prevent white flakes to grow.

Massage your scalp with lemon juice. Leave for few minutes to get absorbed. Rinse with water. If you are using shampoo, then mix one teaspoon of lemon juice with one cup of water and rinse off your hair after shampooing.

Boil five to six cinnamon sticks in one cup of water till it remains half in quantity. Apply this water in your scalp. Leave for an hour and rinse with water.

Follow these tonics twice or thrice a week.

Besides these cures, expose your scalp to sun more often but moderately. The ultra violet rays may help reduce the flakes. Increased exposure may be harmful to skin. So don’t stay out for too long.

Avoid eating processed food. Eat whole grains, nuts, avocados, bananas, vegetables, eggs, olives and other nutrient rich foods. Keep yourself away from using hair styling products such as tyling mousses, gels and hair sprays.