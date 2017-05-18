How to prevent and treat diabetes? Walk to work. Are you out of your mind? How could you, that too in the hot sun? Well, nothing is impossible. So, reap the great health benefits of walking to your work. It is the oldest form of exercise. By far, it is also the safest activity that people can do on a daily basis without spending an extra hour to attain and maintain fitness. To prevent diabetes, reduce its severity and potential complications, walking can be the best natural remedy.

Distance and travel time in urban areas pose a problem when it comes to commuting around, be it to work, to the market or other places.

However, if your work place is in close vicinity, it's always better to walk it out than to travel by car and get caught in a traffic jam and spend extra time on the road. Even if it is far off, try to commute through public transport so as to give yourself a chance to walk from home to the station or bus stop and from the station to your office. If you prefer to travel by your own vehicle, try to park it at a distance from your work place and walk down. Take the stairs instead of elevators and escalators. You may also take short walking breaks with your colleagues during lunch and tea time. All walking sessions may dramatically boost your energy level and fight fat, heart problems and diabetes miraculously.

According to studies and researches, a daily brisk walk of at least 30 minutes may slash the risk of diabetes by 30 per cent. It may also reduce the abdominal fat that raises the risk of this disease. Walk briskly every day. It may improve your glucose tolerance.

A 2012 study of 201 people with type 2 diabetes found that every additional 2,600 steps of walking everyday may lower it. Few studies have tested people with type 1 diabetes- those who walked after meals had approximately one half the glucose excursion as compared to those who didn’t walk after meals. A 2007 analysis conducted on pre diabetes, overweight or obese people showed that those who walked regularly had a 30 percent lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

This great form of cardio exercise while going to your work does not require much sweating. Studies have shown that if you walk three miles, your body taps into its stores of fatty acids to fuel it more than it does in vigorous exercises. A large amount of fatty acids can make it difficult for the body to process the hormone ‘insulin’. If the body is not able to use insulin effectively, your cells won’t be able to absorb blood sugar. So you can easily think about indulging this healthy practice in your daily schedule. This way you can save time which you might have spent in gym and money which you would have spent in commutation. It may also lower your job related or other types of stress levels and increase mental fitness by elevating your mood.

Walking is a better deterrent against diabetes than any other form of exercise. Everyone who can walk should walk to their work. Wear a sunhat, a scarf or carry an umbrella when you are stepping out in the hot sun. It’s a life saver!