Useful tips for beautiful nails

Beautiful hands and nails enhance the beauty of a woman. Some are born and blessed with it, while some constantly struggle to have smooth supple hands and well manicured nails. Know the tips and techniques on how to care for your nails. Here is a list of Do's and Don'ts of nailcare that will make your nails and hands the envy of every woman.

NAILCARE DO's

1. Leave your nails without nail polish once in a while at least in order to allow them to breathe.

2. Keep a pack of hand lotion or cream near the kitchen sink and use it each time after washing your hands.

3. Wear gloves while doing housework or gardening and rub some hand cream or lotion before putting on the gloves.

4. Apply oil to your nails whenever possible inorder to strengthen them.

5. Include ample quantities of calcium and vitamin A in your daily diet.

6. Keep your manicure set clean inorder to prevent any infection.

7. Have a professional manicure done at least once a month.

8. Prolonged exposure to the sun is not good for nails and a lot of swimming will dry them. This can be encountered by keeping the nails and cuticles well moisturised.

9. Before doing chores like dusting or gardening, first dig the nails into a soap bar. This prevents dirt from getting embedded under them and also make them easier to clean later.

10. To keep nail polish intact in the bath, smoothen a little skin cream on it before going for a bath.

11. If a nail breaks, we can get, professional help in fixing 'false' nails. Otherwise, try to file them down. If the break is bad, remove all the polish from that nail and mend the break with a small piece of cello-tape, cut to fit. Then re-apply polish.

12. If nails are brittle and break or split easily, keep them oiled.

NAILCARE DON'TS

1. Don't use your nails on a job that can be done just as well with a pair of scissors, pliers or a hammer

2. Don't file nails when they are damp.

3. Don't cut cuticles.

4. Don't wash clothes or dishes in very hot water.

5. Don't bite or chew your nails.

6. Don't clean your nails with a sharp metal instrument - use a nail brush and orange stick instead.

7. Don't be seen with chipped nail polish - it is a sign of careless grooming.

8. Don't leave your hands in detergent for long.

9. Don't peel-off your nail polish as you wish to - always use a nail-polish remover.

Nail Polish Selection

Whenever we use nail polish, we should select the shade carefully. Deep toned polish looks good on long and slender nails. Pale colours make short nails look longer and they also look good on small, delicate-looking hands.

Nail-Length Decision

As regards the nail-length, not everyone can manage long nail. Long nails are not for those who do a lot of typing or housework, play the guitar or are a sports freak. File rather than cut as cutting weaken the nail and cause it to flake. File in one direction only from sides to centre, using the softer side of an emery board, not a metal file. Aim for a rounded tip: the shape at the tip should reflect the shape at the base to make a perfect oval.