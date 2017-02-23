Turn heads with beautiful, healthy hair

Hair is a vital part in enhancing one’s beauty, charisma and personality. Consider herbal or natural cleansing products by all means if you want to beautify your hair. The key ingredient that is home made coconut milk cleanses, energizes and condition the hair and the scalp, providing shine and lustre to the hair. With essential moisturising agents, it adds volume to the hair. Being rich in vitamin B1, B3, B5, B6 and C and E and enriched with selenium, iron, calcium, magnesium and phosphorus, it works wonder on the hair. Make it a part of your weekly beauty routine to own that stunning look which will turn all heads as you step out or walk into the room.



How to make your own coconut milk hair cleanser:



Grate coconut. Put it into a blender. Blend few times adding one cup of hot water.



Strain milk through fine sieve or muslin cloth.



Put the squeezed coconut again in the blender.



Add one cup of warm water and blend three four times more.



Strain well, pressing it tight.



Fresh coconut milk is ready to use.



How to make shampoo with coconut milk as the key ingredient:



Add 2/3 cup coconut milk to 1/3 cup of organic baby shampoo.



Add one teaspoon of almond oil and 15 drops of lavender oil into it.



Shake well and store in a bottle.



Shake well before every use.



Coconut milk is a natural moisturiser that nourishes your hair from root to ends. It boosts hair nutrition and help to stimulate hair growth. If you want to get rid of dry, weak and damaged hair, split ends, tangles and hair loss, all these problems have one solution – coconut milk. It keeps your hair soft, shiny and healthy without making it oily or greasy.



This shampoo is not completely natural but a better option over market brands. It gives balanced texture, enhanced shine and overall perfection in the look and feel of hair.



Hair beautifying is not a quick trick. You have to put some effort regularly and wait for some time to see the result. So, make your own coconut shampoo, use it regularly, have healthy lustrous hair, and wear a glamourous look.