Turmeric is an integral part of Indian cooking.

Since ancient times, its roots in fresh or dried form are crushed or grated and its powder used in food and drinks.

Turmeric powder blends nicely with other spices in dishes, adding not only colour, but also flavour and taste.

Their anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant and anti-microbial properties makes it nutritional and medicinal too.



Hence, it not only adds colour and flavour to food but is also good for health.

It kills microbites, insects and germs and wards off many illnesses.



Being rich in potassium, turmeric helps control heart rate and blood pressure and reduces risks of heart attacks.

The root vegetable is known to treat many infections, toothache, urinary tract infection, chest pain, bruises, etc.



Studies have shown that raw turmeric helps prevent several forms of cancer, including breast, lung, stomach, liver and colon cancer.



Turmeric can be incorporated into foods to stimulate bile production in the liver and encourage excretion of bile via gall bladder.



It improves digestion and reduces gas and bloating.



It also contains liver protecting compounds that help treat liver conditions like hepatitis, jaundice and cirrhosis.



If consumed regularly, raw turmeric may also treat eczema, psoriasis, and acne as it is a potent detoxifier.



It is also effective as an oral treatment for scabies.



The raw spice soothes the muscles and reduces menstrual cramping.



It decreases congestion and inflammation from stagnant mucous membranes.



The fresh vegetable spice gives good health and much needed warmth to the body during winter season. Use it in your daily diet and stay healthy.