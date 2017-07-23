Tips to stay fit this rainy season

Everyone eagerly looks forward to the arrival of monsoons. With rains, come flu, fevers, unending infections — bacterial, viral and fungal and the two most common neglected tropical diseases, dengue and chikungunya. With an appreciable

increase in the individuals suffering from dengue and chikungunya, Neglected Tropical Diseases are a growing health threat to the public at large.

While we can’t do much about the rains, we can certainly beat the bugs by improving our digestion and strengthening

our immune system.

So, here are some specific guidelines regarding how to fight monsoon diseases by boosting your immunity.

A good diet:The simplest way to boost immunity is by following a well-balanced and nutritious diet. This comprises a

variety of foods, healthy grains, adequate calories, whole grains, pulses, fresh and green leafy vegetables, fruits, nuts,

seeds, low-fat dairy, fatty fish and healthy fats , which is crucial for good immune function. Darker the colour of fruits and

vegetables, more concentrated are they the sources of anti-oxidants (disease fighting nutrients), which fortify the immune system and make you less susceptible to seasonal infections and allergies.

Monsoons bring along temptation for fried food but we must keep our diet light and easily digestible, and stay away

from rich oily and spicy food. Avoid eating outside and prepare fresh and hygienic food at home.

Besides a healthy well balanced diet, the nutrients which build immunity include beta carotene, B complex vitamins,

Vitamin C, E, minerals including selenium, zinc, folic acid, iron, copper and magnesium, prebiotic and probiotic

foods, as they enhance immunity and improve our digestion.

Safe water and plenty of fluids: With rains, water borne infections like typhoid, cholera, hepatitis and diarrhoea

are also on the rise. Besides general hygiene and precautions in food, quality of water also needs to be regulated.

Unfortunately, most tap and well water is not safe for drinking due to heavy industrial and environmental pollution.

A good water filtration system installed in our home is the only way to monitor and ensure the quality and safety of drinking water. Water from community systems can definitely be treated / purified at home level by either of the processes — boiling, chemical treatment, filtration, or reverse osmosis. Boiling water will kill most types of disease-causing organisms that may be present.

Drink boiled and filtered water to avoid water-borne diseases and try to drink warm beverages. A piping hot bowl of

soup not only helps you keep healthy and hydrated but also warms you up on a cold rainy day.

Patients suffering from monsoon illnessesmust have plenty of fluids, including coconut water, lemon water, vegetable juices, fruit juices, soups and oral rehydration solution to replace losses from fever and vomiting. Have herbal

and green tea, and you may add mint or ginger to it.

Natural herbs and spices:A number of plant extracts, isolated compounds, essential oils and seaweeds have shown promising anti-viral, larvicidal and insecticidal activity against some mosquito vectors as well as anti chikungunya and dengue.

Extracts of digestive spices such as carom seeds, cumin, black pepper, fennel, ginger, turmeric, garcinia indica

and some of the plants and herbs including amla, tulsi, giloy, neem, papaya leaf, garlic and aloe vera have shown promising results in boosting immunity and protecting against viral and bacterial infections.

Probiotics and prebiotics:Probiotics, the good friendly bacteria when administered in adequate amounts promote the body’s natural immunity, help in digestion and maintaining good health. Good sources of probiotics include yogurt, buttermilk and thin drinkable yogurt. Special probiotic drinks and foods are commercially beingformulated with live cultures. Prebiotics are substances found in other foods that feed the probiotics (beneficial micro-organisms present in the gut) and in a way it’s the “probiotic’s food”. Good sources include whole grains, pulses, beans, vegetables, fruits and

seeds.

Keys to a healthy immune system include a good diet, plenty of exercise, yoga, adequate rest, sleep and stress control.

Stay healthy and enjoy the rainy season!



(The writer is co-founder and chief executive officer, The Weight Monitor)