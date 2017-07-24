The wonder bowl of beauty

Oatmeal in your kitchen is not just a healthy-yummy breakfast. It is much beyond kick-starting your day with vigour. Today, the world is embracing it as a new favourite skin beautifying natural product. It helps to make your skin clear, young and radiant.

What goes beneath the skin is what eventually crafts a more youthful, attractive and charming glow. There are many amazing beauty benefits of oatmeal that work from within the body. Best known for their strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, oats are good for all skin types, including super sensitive skin. Being rich in lipids and essential fatty acids, oatmeal helps keep skin hydrated from deep inside and free from irritants. It is loaded with important vitamins and minerals.

The protein in oatmeal bolsters the skin’s natural protective barrier, steering away skin contaminants, germs, UV rays and free radicals. A bowl of oatmeal is among the most nutrient-dense foods you can have on a daily basis.

Stop consuming the diet of challenging often allergen foods like wheat and other gluten-containing grains, dairy products and all refined grains and sugar. These foods may cause an allergic reaction and nurture the glycaemic index that may lead to acne. To get clear skin, oatmeal makes an awesome choice, if you endure grains. They contain specific compounds that reduce inflammation to the skin and they’re low on the glycaemic index.

Eating cooked oats in any ways will provide you with abundant of fibre which promotes regular and proper bowel movement. Constipation is a big threat for your skin. The toxins in the colon are reabsorbed back into the blood stream and the body drives them out using the skin. This way of discharging toxins by the body may breakout the skin. So, it’s always better to eliminate toxins with oatmeal diet without harming the skin.

The amino acids in oats work as a great water binding agent. It hydrates and moisturises a dry and itchy scalp and henceforth stops hairfall by nourishing hair follicles properly with water and nutrients.

Enjoy oats in quick ways:

Oatmeal porridge: Take two tablespoons of rolled oats. Mix them in 250 ml of milk and give a boil, continuously stirring it. Turn off the flame. Add one teaspoon of honey, few nuts, seeds and few pieces of your favourite fruits to make it tastier and even healthier.

Vegetable oats: Heat one teaspoon of olive oil in a pan. Add one flake of garlic (finely chopped). Saute till it changes in golden brown colour. Add one finely chopped onion. Saute till cooked. Add one tablespoon each of finely chopped carrot, beans, red and yellow bell pepper. Add one tablespoon of green peas. Saute all vegetables and add salt according to your taste. Add 250 ml of water. Give a boil. Add two tablespoons of rolled oats. Cook on low flame until water is completely absorbed by the oats. Take off the flame. Add a dash of black pepper powder and mix well. Garnish with green coriander leaves and eat hot with coriander chutney.

Oat chilla: Grind oats to a fine powder. Add enough water to make a batter neither too thin nor too thick. It should be spreadable. Add finely chopped vegetables of your choice, salt and pepper powder to it. Mix well. Heat one teaspoon of olive oil on a flat non-stick pan. Spread the prepared chilla batter. Cook crisp from both sides. Eat hot with coriander chutney.

There’s no reason to elude this low-priced, versatile and expedient beauty ingredient. It is among gluten-free healthiest whole grains on earth.

Now, eat oatmeal way to beautify your skin-you deserve it! Good for body, Good for skin.