The stars and styles

Often what movie stars wear and their style, be it their clothes or hairstyles, become fashion trends.

Dreaming to bowl over everyone with the latest fashion? Why not try your favourite star's looks this season. Picking up neat tricks and style updates from their latest movies or red carpet looks can be a little risky if not followed properly. However, adopting them with little tweaks to suit your style and occasion can add oomph to your personality and give you a new look altogether.

Often what movie stars wear and their style, be it their clothes or hairstyles, become fashion trends as their fans attempt to dress and look like them.

Lately, seeming to make a style statement of comfort and the old world charm, some Bollywood actors are spotted wearing old fashion and traditional wears in their latest films such as Dangal, Raees and Ok Jaanu.

Fatima and Sanaa, the two girls playing Aamir Khan's daughters in Dangal look fabulous in their Indo-desi look. They bring in the perfect fitness look as they make a sporty style statement in their Journey from salwaar-kameez to sportswear like shorts and tracksuits paired with T-shirts in soft and bright colours. Teaming the cutting edge crop tops with good branded leggings can give a modish sporty look.

The film has also brought back the smart and sporty look with bob haircut that looks cool and easy to maintain. Actress Anushka Sharma initiated this trend charmingly in the film PK. She totally rocked with her new avatar of bob cut in the film.

Aamir's dehati muffler and collared kurta-pyjama look in Dangal have also created quite a wave among their fans.

On the contrary, another Bollywood hit Ok Jaanu brings back the cute girly look with chic, yet rooted in style. Denim shirts with denim pants, midis, dungarees, checked shirt with suede skirt, oxblood skater dress and skirts with graphic tee tied with pretty crop tops worn by Shradha Kapoor in the film sum up the style sensibilities. These dresses have already hit fashion stores with a huge demand. Her cool kurtas paired with dhoti pants, maxi skirt with blazer and bright trousers with white shirt gives her a breezy vibe in the film.

The glam girl reinvented styles with her thick luscious hair. In the film, Shradha flaunts her gorgeous wavy hair by leaving them open with little soft curls. Somewhere she looks elegant with a loose braid.

T-shirts with shorts, ripped jeans and bandhani shirts spilled glamour with comfort on the hero of the film, Aditya Roy Kapoor. Men can try the Gujarati bandhani shirts for a transition in their looks.

Talking about the traditional Indian outfit, SRK's look in Raees, where he is seen flaunting the Pathani suits, would make for a good sangeet outfit for men if there's a wedding in the house. The comfy loose kurtas and salwars along with juttis and chappals can lend a traditional, yet cool and trendy look.