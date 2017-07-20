Stop hair fall with essential vitamins

In today's image conscious society, physical appearance is more important than ever to a woman's self-esteem.

Imagine the heartache caused when a woman notices her hair thinning. It is estimated that over 25 million women experience thinning of hair in the United States. Many are genetically predisposed to the condition.

Most wonder if there are any natural remedies to help or prevent their female hair loss.

Several vitamins have been found to be very effective in supporting female hair health.

Of course, many factors may contribute to female hair loss but proper nutrition can help prevent further thinning and more loss.

Vitamin A has been found to support healthy development of tissues and cells in the body and also supports healthy hair. This important vitamin promotes healthy hair follicles by keeping the root of the hair lubricated.

Vitamin A can be found in green vegetables, particularly the leafy ones, red, orange and yellow vegetables, liver and eggs. Many good multivitamins contain the recommended daily allowance of vitamin A, so don't take additional supplements without a physician’s supervision. Overdoses of vitamin A can be dangerous.

A healthy scalp is also essential for healthy hair. Vitamin E supports a healthy scalp by helping to increase the oxygen supplied through the blood. Americans rarely suffer from a vitamin E deficiency, but increasing one’s intake of green leafy vegetables, fortified grains and cereals and nuts can help ensure that this important nutrient is adequate. Vitamin E supplements are also available for this matter.

The B vitamins are also important for hair health. Regulating the amount of iron in the blood, these vitamins also help oxygen flow through the lungs to the tissues. Of course, a B vitamin deficiency would damage the hair and scalp by limiting the amount of oxygen that these tissues receive.

B vitamins are available as supplements and in several foods, including proteins and soybeans, cereals, nuts and wheat germ. If proper nutrition that involves essential vitamins and minerals helps in hair loss prevention and a good healthy scalp, then paying extra attention to the food and supplements that you eat is well worth the time and effort!