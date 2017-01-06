Steps to regain your health after giving up cigarette smoking

Is 'quit smoking' one of your New Year resolutions? If yes, are you struggling to do so? Well, it may seem difficult. The first few days may be tough. But, never underestimate your willpower to quit cigarette smoking. You can. Many have done it. If you have done so, hats off to you! Now that you are stepping ahead to regain your health, you need to flush out all the harmful nicotine and other toxins amassed in your system through long years of smoking.

Here are a few simple things to do to get rid of toxins from the body the easy way.

Have a diet rich in vitamin A, B, C, E and K. Your food should contain fibre and folic acid. These nutrients help detoxification. They boost the immune system that provides the vital base to combat aftereffects of quitting process. Carrots, orange, kiwi, broccoli, green leafy vegetables and whole grains are best for quicker recovery.

Fruit juice: Drink fresh orange juice, cranberry juice and carrot juice in between meals preferably.

Water: Drink at least 8-12 glasses of water every day to cleanse your body from nicotine and other toxic substances in cigarette. Keep yourself well hydrated to improve your kidney functioning. The sound functioning of kidneys help flush out toxins adeptly from your body.

Green tea: Green tea is a powerful antioxidant that prevents health problems, including cancer. These ills are the cause of long years of cigarette smoking. Drink at least three cups of green tea daily to purify your body. Lemon and peppermint tea also contribute in detoxification process.

Ginger water: Use fresh ginger water to clear your lungs and body. Ginger makes our body sweat more. When you sweat, a good amount of toxins are released from the body.

Garlic: Garlic contains a chemical compound called allicin. It helps in cleansing lungs and body from harmful nicotine and other toxins.

Exercise: Exercise regularly to release toxins through sweating. It will help eliminate nicotine that has piled up in our body. Exercise also escalate body’s metabolism rate and keeps the immune system fit and fine.

Smoking a single cigarette robs eight minutes of your life. Value these precious minutes which will never come again. The toxins in cigarette kill you steadily every time you smoke. There is no better day than today to quit this deadly poison. Embrace detoxification to keep your body healthy and energized enough to face the symptoms after giving up smoking.