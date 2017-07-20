Steam away blackheads the right way

Beautiful smooth skin requires a little effort and few natural ingredients. A healthy lifestyle and skincare regimen is reflected on your skin. Keep your skin clean and clear to avoid flaws like blackheads through some natural sure fire ways. They’ll get you on the road to smooth skin free from blackheads.

Blackheads is a skin condition in which clog or plug develops in the opening of hair follicles in your skin. They are caused by too much oil produced by your skin that turns dark when exposed to air. Pore strips and face masks work wonders. However, use these solutions only twice a week to avoid excessive dryness of your skin.

How to remove blackheads the right way:

The easiest among all blackhead preventives is a gentle rinsing morning and evening with fresh water.

Splash fresh water on you face, pat dry with a soft towel and use a light moisturiser.

It is something you can do every day without fear of drying out your facial skin. Excess sebum and dead skin will flush away and your pores will appear clean and clear.

Steam is also an effective way to open your pores. It may help reduce blackheads softening up trapped sebum or dead skin cells under your pores.

Take boiled water in a container. Cover your head with a towel and lean over it for 5-10 minutes.

The heat of the steam should be bearable, otherwise let the water cool for a while.

Don’t get too close to avoid the risk of burning your facial skin.

Rinse your face with warm water after you’re done with the steam process.

Dry with a soft towel gently wiping away the blackheads. Moisturize as usual.

Sweating is one of the best ways to minimise blackheads.

Workout enough to sweat a lot. The sweat that comes out naturally may flush away anything clogging your pores.

Wash your face immediately before and after your exercise schedule, otherwise the effect can be detrimental.

If anything like makeup is left on skin before starting your workout regimen, sweat can carry it into your pores blocking them up. Be sure to do it the right way since beginning.

Egg white pack is an inexpensive proven home solution to remove blackheads. Apply a thin layer of egg white on your skin.

Place a layer of facial tissue over wet egg while pressing it gently onto your face.

Let this layer gets dry. Then apply another layer of egg white over it. Allow this layer to dry as well.

When the mask is dry, your skin will feel tight. Peel the tissue off and rinse your face with water to remove any residue.

Pat dry and moisturise. You can apply three to five layers of this pack at a time.

Make sure to let each layer dry properly in between applications. Else, the remedy will not work.

Ways to exfoliate your skin

Exfoliating does a great job in removing blackheads. Mix two tablespoons of jojoba oil into one-third cup of brown sugar.

Exfoliation with Jajoba oil

Stir well until sugar is properly merged.

Wet your face. Take some scrub onto your fingertips. Massage it over your skin in circular motion for few minutes.

Rinse with water. Pat dry with a soft towel. Moisturize as usual.

Exfoliation with Lemon juice

Lemon juice acts as an effective toner to tighten the pores. Rinse your face and pat dry.

Squeeze fresh lemon juice in a bowl. Apply it on your face before going to bed.

Rinse with lukewarm water when you wake up.

Apply moisturiser for sure.

If you have a sensitive skin, dilute lemon juice with water.

NYC dermatologist and host of Derm TV.com Dr. Neal Schultz says, “Make sure you use a toner after your cleanser to synergise with your cleanser in removing dirt, debris, oil and clogging dead skin cells and to remove your cleanser that your water rinse didn’t remove”.

Exfoliation with Baking soda

The fine granules of baking soda can work as a natural exfoliate and remove blackheads very efficiently.

Don’t overdo it as it can seriously dry out your skin.

Take a portion of baking soda. Add enough water to make a thick paste that is spreadable.

Massage your face with the paste gently in circular motion for few minutes.

Rinse thoroughly with plain water. Pat your face dry and moisturise.

Blackhead free skin is achievable – it just needs little time and care of yours. Sure, you can buy fancy blackhead removing products from the stores. Do they actually fight the losing battle? Most of them are a waste of money. Getting rid of blackheads is all about sticking to a healthy routine treating your skin right. Follow the above steps and tips and have beautiful smooth and supple skin.