Special rich Christmas cake

Spread the warmth of the festival with home made special Christmas cake.

As Christmas is here, there is a lot of excitement. Bakery shops are filled with the most stunning and luscious cakes. Nevertheless, Christmas can never be a fun without making a cake on your own. And you can spread the warmth of the festival among your loved ones in a special way by making a yummy cake. While plum cake rules, we have chosen Rich Chocolate Cake that is easy and quick to bake. Even the basic bakers can bake it.

Serves: 8; Preparation time: 20 minutes; Baking time: 90 minutes

Ingredients:

Butter 185 grams

Self-rising flour 2 cups

Eggs 3

Castor sugar 1 ¾ cups

Coco powder 2/3 cup

Water 1 cup

Chocolate icing ingredients:

Dark chocolate 90 grams (chopped)

Butter 30 grams

Icing sugar 1 cup

Water 2 tbsp (hot)

Method:

Mix butter, vanilla essence, eggs, sifted flour, water and coco powder in a big bowl with an electric beater on a low speed.

Once all the ingredients are mixed well, increase the speed of the beater to medium and beat for another three minutes till the mixture is smooth and turns dark brown.

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Grease a deep 23 inches round cake pan, line base with butter paper.

Spread the mixture in a container and bake in the oven at 200 degrees for about 90 minutes or until the cake is set on the top. Insert a knife in the centre of the cake. If it comes out clean that means that the cake is done.

Let it stand for 15 minutes before turning to the wire rack to cool.

For icing:

Melt chocolate and butter in a double boiler over hot water.

Stir in sifted icing sugar.

Add enough water in the mixture to make a spreadable consistency.

Spread this icing on the cake.

On this special Christmas weekend, make your home a delicious destination. Treat your family and friends with this special cake and make this Christmas truly enjoyable.