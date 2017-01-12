Sit pretty with beautiful eyes

While beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, those clean and clear, beautiful eyes are a thing of envy. But dark circles, fine lines and dry skin around the eyes can play spoil sport and mar your looks. Delicate tissues around your eyes are vulnerable to dryness, wrinkles and dark circles. Also, lack of sleep, oversleeping, stress, exhaustion, chemical cosmetics and skin problems may affect the eyes and take the sheen of it.

You may use cosmetics to hide the blemishes and do up your eyes to look smouldering hot. But it is always advisable to treat your eyes with simple and quick remedies available in your kitchen for that refreshing look. So, check out some of the home remedies listed below. Get rid of dark circles and have beautiful eyes the natural way.

Cucumber or avocado: Slice cucumber or avocado and refrigerate them for half an hour. Place them on the affected area and close your eyes. Keep pressing them gently for 15 minutes so that the natural juice or oil may seep through the skin making it flawless. Repeat the process once daily for a month.

Castor oil/coconut oil or almond oil: Take any of these oils and warm it slightly. Massage gently around the eyes with it for about 15 minutes before going to bed. Rinse off in the morning. Follow the process for a month and see the results.



Aloe vera gel: Take out fresh gel from aloe leaf. Massage the affected area anti-clockwise. Leave for 15 minutes and rinse off with cool water. Do it every day for a month for effective results.



Crushed mint leaves with rose water: Crush the leaves, adding little rose water. Apply the paste on the skin around the eyes. Let it rest there for 15 minutes before rinsing it off. Follow the process for a month and see the miracles.



Honey and ginger: Grate ginger and take out its juice. Mix one teaspoon of honey with one teaspoon of ginger juice. Close the eyes and apply its thin layer on the affected skin. Let it stay there for 15 to 20 minutes. Rinse off with water. Repeat the procedure every day for a month and cure the problem.



Nourish and hydrate the skin around the eyes regularly. These natural remedies work wonders in rejuvenating dull skin and reducing darkening and fine lines around the eyes. Drink plenty of water, use a quality moisturiser and a good sunscreen lotion with U/V protection when going out to keep the blemish at bay.

Step ahead with beautiful eyes and gorgeous look.