Shield your kids from monsoon woes

To instill healthy habits in children and keep them healthy and strong is a part of parents' job. Children need nutrition from food to stay healthy and be active. Kids, who are physically fit, are better able to handle physical and emotional challenges.

Children’s health is inimitably affected by climate change and some diseases happen only during rainy season of the year. The monsoons bring some very unwelcome.l guests which must be avoided at all costs. This is the vulnerable season where body of children is most prone to infections. Take extra special care of them and protect them from monsoon ailments.

Don’t allow them to walk in rain and get wet. Rain water is a host of viral diseases and fungal infections. So, keep them away from drenching in rain. If their clothes get wet, don’t allow them to sit in AC environment. Change their clothes immediately after wiping their body.

Make them bath twice a day. A warm shower when they come back home from outside is a must to insulate them against infections caused by the build-up of sweat and dirt due to humidity.

Refrain them from touching their eyes especially with dirty hands to protect them from eye infections like conjunctivitis, red or dry eyes etc.

If your child suffers from asthma or any other respiratory problem, keep a check on damp walls as they’re home to fungus.

Apply mosquito repellent on their uncovered body parts whenever they go outside home. This season is a party time for malaria.

Make them drink plenty of filtered or boiled water irrespective of their physical activity level. Diseases in rainy weather are mostly water borne. So, keep a check on purity of water. A proper body hydration is essential to keep them going throughout the day.

Plan monsoon food ingredients for them:

To boost their immune system add garlic and ginger to their food stuffs.

Make them eat pulses once daily in any form as protein is always essential for the body that helps in repairing cells.

Include spices like turmeric, coriander, cloves and cinnamon to their food to help them combat rain borne illnesses.

Give them herbal tea once daily to help them fight germs and diseases.

Soak almonds overnight. Peel them off and make them eat in the morning to build up strong immunity and fight back diseases.

Make them eat plenty of fresh fruits and ward off ailments related to rainy season. Don’t allow them to eat fruits and raw vegetables until they’re properly washed and cleaned.

Incorporate protein-rich diet like eggs every day in your child’s meal. With one egg daily, your child is bound to get a good dose of all required vitamins, minerals and proteins along with the power to fight cold and cough.

Give them plenty of vitamin C enriched foods to boost their immunity.

Healthy soup is a complete meal. It is considered as one of the best foods for children during rains.

These healthcare tips can help you combat diseases and keep your kids fit during this monsoon.

Good nutrition – Good Habits – Way to healthy life