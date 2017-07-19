Rose water beauty packs, tips for skin, hair

Want to put your best look forward from head to toe. The answer is simple, 'Rose water'.

Rose water is a powerful ingredient, mild in nature that can work wonder on your skin, hair and mood. The incredibly useful, beauty enhancing potion nourishes the skin from deep within, providing beneficial nutrients.

The solution helps to remove dirt and oil accumulated in clogged pores of the skin. It acts as a great cleanser having anti-inflammatory properties. It also controls skin pH balance and excess oil.

With cooling properties, rose water is a perfect remedy for curing sunburned skin. It provides a protective layer to the skin which may help retain moisture. Being rich in antioxidants, it can provide speedy recovery.

Also, rose water softens the skin and moisturises it without leaving a greasy film on it. It hydrates and revitalises the skin giving it a fresh look.

Mixed with coconut oil, rose water may work wonder to remove makeup without harming the skin.

The antibacterial nature of rose water makes it apt to be used as a topical treatment for cuts, burns and wounds.

Rich in anti-aging qualities, rose water may lighten skin blemishes, wrinkles, stretch marks and may improve skin’s elasticity. It speeds up cell production to tighten the skin pores gently. It’s a great skin toner.

Having anti-inflammatory properties, rose water can help reduce redness of irritated skin, dermatitis and eczema.

The antimicrobial and cleansing properties of rose water may treat acnes, pimples, and infections.

Rose water acts as a natural conditioner that nourishes, moisturises and revitalises scalp and hair. It promotes hair growth treating scalp inflammation and dandruff effectively.

The fragrance of rose water enhances mood. Spray it on your bed and pillows before sleeping. You’ll sleep better after a tiresome day. It may be sprayed in your rooms for a passionate comfort. You may take a rose-scented bath as well.

Fill an empty spray bottle with rose water and spritz it on your face, hands and clothes before leaving home. You will feel fresh and charming throughout the day.

To reduce the puffiness of eyes, you may apply chilled rose water on your eye lids.

Do-it-yourself facial packs made of rose water:

As a cleanser: Mix one teaspoon of rosewater with two teaspoons of wholesome milk. Apply on face and rinse off after 15 minutes.

As a face wash: Mix one teaspoon of rose water with one teaspoon each of almond milk, lemon juice and aloe vera gel. Apply on your face and let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing it off. Ideal for sensitive skin as well.

As an exfoliator: Mix two tablespoons of rose water with just enough brown sugar to get a gritty but not sharp texture. Rub on your face, neck, elbows, heels, arms and wherever else you need softening in the shower.

As a pigmentation remover: Mix rose water and aloe vera gel in equal quantities. Apply and keep it on face for 15 to 20 minutes. Before rinsing off the pack’ gently massage it for a few minutes. Pigmentation, age spots, pimple marks and other blemishes may disappear effectively.

As a rash healer: Mix some rose water with aloe vera gel, cucumber juice and yogurt in equal quantities. Apply it on affected area. Keep it for 15 minutes. Wash it off. It works well on sensitive skin too.

As a tanning remover: Add one tablespoon each of rose water and lemon juice in four teaspoon of gram flour. Mix well and apply on your face. Rinse after 15 -20 minutes.

As a night treatment: Blend one teaspoon each of rose water and aloe vera gel, half egg white and two teaspoons of cucumber juice altogether. Apply on your face and neck before going to bed. Rinse with cold water after 15-20 minutes. It’s a great hydrating mask.

Use rose water in your daily beauty regimen. To avoid any fragrance or dyes, look for 100 per cent pure rose water. It is available at most pharmacies and cosmetic shops. See the glow it provides to your skin and hair.

Rose water is a must in every woman’s vanity case.