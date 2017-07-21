Purple fashion tips

When you get bored of all the options that you have in your wardrobe and want to add some interesting and smart options to it, purple may be a colour worth considering.

Many people are choosing to adopt the unconventional purple because it makes an elegant and strong fashion statement. The trick, however, is in the manner you choose the other accessories and how you combine your purple with other colours depending on the shade of purple you decide to wear.

Other bright colours are a big no-no with purple. Pinks, oranges and red are colour which you should not even give a single glance to while deciding to wear something purple.

If you are in the mood to wear a bright shade of purple, then you should consider dark accessories or a black coat to go along. A black skirt / trouser with a light purple top will make you look like royalty. Dark purple, on the other hand, should be teamed with light neutral colors like beige, cream and off-white.

If you don’t want to be ousted by your friends and colleagues in a social gathering couple purple only with blacks, brown, cream, beige, white or on the outside a tan color. At no cost should you include any other colors.

If you are not confident about being able to decide the right colour mix and are not positive that you can carry off a purple dress but still want to flirt with the colour, you could try adding a hint of purple to your attire by using purple accessories. These could be in the form of buttons, earrings, scarves or pins. But this piece of advice does not mean that you venture out and wear purple socks or shoes to match your purple shirt. It will smack of being cheap and flashy.

Avoid purple shoes and any kind of purple dresses which are the same colour from top to bottom. Too much of purple makes you look exactly the opposite of what you want to appear as. Purple should be used selectively with a certain angle to give a hint of nattiness without seeming to be flashy.

The colour purple is beautiful and men and women alike should use it. But still, judicious use of the colour is essential to get the desired result.