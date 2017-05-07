Lucknowi saree: Swirl in summer elegance

The heat is on, and so is the demand for cotton sarees among Indian women. One of the most talked about is crisp Lucknowi chikankari saree that magically accentuate a woman’s femininity. The traditional embroidery work - chikankari, which origin is found in the times of Mughals and nawabs, makes pretty unique patterns.

With time and the ever-changing fashion trends, saree has evolved with varied styles and designs, including hand embroideries. Today there are over 36 kinds of different chikankari stitches. These traditional embroidery techniques are often combined with the adornments of mukaish, mirrors and pearls. Originally it was done on a white muslin cloth with a white thread. Today, the colour palate varies from whites and pastels to bright and fuchsias. Embroidered with patterns and motifs with florals, paisleys, leaves and booties all over or on parts of it, these chikankari cotton sarees are the best for the hot climate of North India.

Every summer, Lucknowi chikankari sarees dominate saree shops in North India, thanks to the artisans who keep creating new designs and patterns. Due to its unique simplicity, lightness, comfort and elegance, this Lucknowi saree has become a fashion trend globally.

Today’s woman love traditional charisma with a modern touch. Certainly, Lucknowi sarees are just perfect for her. They are delicately seethrough and the neat embroidery design will make her stand apart in the crowd. Warding off all discomforts of the hot weather, these sarees can be worn daily, anywhere, everywhere. If you have to flaunt them at a party, accentuate it with simple diamond sleek pendant set and set the party on fire.

The streets of Lucknow are the best place to buy original ones at the most reasonable price. Hit for the ‘Chowk’. You can get a complete range at wholesale price from the finest Chikan artisans who have been passing on their art through generations. Or check out Janpath, a famous market in Lucknow where there are line of Chikan showrooms. If you want to contribute for a social cause, you may buy these sarees from SEWA (self-employed women association). The rates here are reasonable.

Tips on how to check for original chikankari work.

Look at the underside. It will have loose threads, knots and will not be as neat as machine embroidery.

Know the price of the saree: The prices depend on the fineness of the fabric and intricacy of the embroidery. The cost may range from Rs.2,000 to Rs.20,000.